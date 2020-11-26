Pick up a new read in Amazon’s Kindle eBook sale from $2 (Up to 80% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 80% off Kindle eBooks. All of today’s titles will be quickly digitally downloaded to your device upon purchase. You can count on 4+ star ratings on nearly every title in this sale with thousands of reviews in some instances. Deals start at $1.99. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable deals today include:

There are plenty of Black Friday media deals to go around this morning, which is perfect, if you’re looking for some entertainment this weekend. That includes a large selection of 4K and Blu-ray titles starting at $7 via Amazon, alongside Audible Plus at $5 per month, and Peacock’s streaming service for 20% off.

More on The Only Woman in the Room:

“Once again, Benedict shines a literary spotlight on a historical figure whose talents and achievements have been overlooked, with sparkling results. The Only Woman in the Room is page-turning tapestry of intrigue and glamour about a woman who refuses to be taken for granted. Spell-binding and timely.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!