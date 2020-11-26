All of the best Thanksgiving iOS and Mac app deals are now up for the taking. While Black Friday pricing is now live across just about every category, including the new M1-powered MacBooks, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and more, it’s time to take a short break to check out all of today’s best price drops on apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. And there’s a whole lot of them. Much like yesterday, the App Stores are starting to explode with price drops on top-tier apps and games. Highlights include R.B.I. Baseball 20, Bloons TD 6, Tempest: Pirate Action, Swim Out, iMPC Pro 2, Screeny 3.0, Star Wars Pinball 7, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, and many more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Thanksgiving iOS and Mac app deals.

Black Friday iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: European War 6: 1914: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 20: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: PAKO 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PAKO – Car Chase Simulator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TONALY: Write & practice music: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Screeny 3.0: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $18 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database: $12 (Reg. $17)

Mac: Folder Icons: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: NordVPN’s Black Friday sale from $3.30/month

Mac: iMazing Mac apps 50% off for Black Friday

Mac: Malwarebytes Black Friday sale from $20

Mac: Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements from $70

Mac: Parallels Black Friday sale up to 20% off

Mac: Affinity Photo and Designer apps now 30% off

Get a $100 iTunes gift card + $20 credit for $100 delivered

Thanksgiving game deals: Crash 4, Mario 3D All-Stars, AC Valhalla, Madden NFL 21, much more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: Photo & Video: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Potion Explosion: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LEDit 4: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mister Battery: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OnSong Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: 2Do: $35 (Reg. $50)

More on R.B.I. Baseball 20:

Legends. Start. Here. Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20. R.B.I. redefines arcade baseball action with major advancements & improvements. All-New Controls: Choose pitch types based on real pitcher data, power up to swing for the fences or play it safe for contact & streamlined baserunning controls. Pitcher’s Perspective: Brand new broadcast-inspired Pitching Camera gives you a new perspective when delivering pitches. Massive Player Model Improvements: Revamped hair & added more details including eye black, pine tar on helmets & dirt & grass stains after dives & slides.

