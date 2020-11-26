Outfit your ride with a Vantrue dash cam, now up to 35% off from $52

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Venture Dash Cams starting at $52 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is on the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam at $119.99. Down from its $185 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This dash cam sports two sensors for keeping tabs on the road at 1440p or inside your car as well at 1080p. Added features like a 1.5-inch display, night vision, seamless loop recording, and more make the cut, as well. Over 6,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other Vantrue Dash Cams on sale:

While you’re getting your vehicle outfitted with a dash cam, it’s worth spending a portion of your savings on a microSD card. Luckily, we’re currently seeing some discounts on various offers in this SanDisk and Western Digital storage sale. Then check out these discounted dashboard phone mounts to complete your on-the-road upgrade.

Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam features:

Stable performance thanks to advanced NOVATEK NT96660 processor, powerful Sony Starvis CMOS, 4 infrared LEDs and other features, longer lifespan high end dash cam than other cheaper dash cams. Unlike typical dash cams that utilize Sony sensors for both cameras, the N2 Pro uses a better OV4689 sensor for its front camera to ensure the best visibility.

