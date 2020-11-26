Finally get a haircut with Wahl’s Color Pro Rechargeable Hair Clipper, now $24 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer for $23.99 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves you 20% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all year long. If you’re ready to get a haircut, but are staying home, this is the perfect kit for you. It’s rechargeable, meaning you won’t be tied to a wall outlet for it to function. The kit includes eight different guards that are color-coded so you know exactly which size you’re grabbing without having to read the little print. Plus, the included bag helps keep everything neat and tidy when you’re not cutting hair. Rated 4.5/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used it for years and love how easy it makes it for me to shape my beard. It’s just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.

Something else to keep on hand is this neck duster. It helps clean things up after a hair cut and is nice and compact whenever you’re not using it. The soft bristles make it super simple to brush hair off a neck, making cleanup a breeze. At just $5, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Wahl Color Pro Hair Clipper features:

Cordless Convenience – Color Pro Cordless is rechargeable and wireless. Cord/Cordless allows you to use the clipper on battery or when its charging

Color Coded Guide Combs – Finding and remembering everyone’s favorite hair length is easier than ever. Corresponding the correct comb to the right cutting length is simple with our easy to see attachment guards

Hygienic Grooming – Since our blades are removable and rinseable they are easy to clean. Simply run them under water to wash away excess clippings and trimmings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!