Enjoy crisp, refreshing water with an under-sink RO filter at $288 (20% off)

WaterdropDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $287.91 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low for this model. Thanks to new technology, Waterdrop’s latest filter can “remove 1,000+ contaminants.” Plus, the new design also allows it to filter 600 gallons per day, which is more than enough for most medium-sized families. Plus, this fast flow rate ensures that it’ll fill your cup or pot quickly. There’s no tank required here, and you’ll get the filter holder and spout in the package making for a clean and easy install. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Filter features:

With Waterdrop’s improved composite filter technology, the G2 P600 RO system can remove 1,000+ contaminants. The CF filter employs a sediment PP membrane and an activated carbon block to remove rust, sediment, and organic matter. The MRO filter uses a 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis membrane, a sediment PP membrane, an activated carbon block, and a PET pleated membrane to intercept TDS, atrazine, salt, nitrates, PFAS, fluoride, and heavy metals, etc.

