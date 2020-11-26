Enjoy crisp, refreshing water with an under-sink RO filter at $288 (20% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWaterdrop
20% off $288

WaterdropDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System for $287.91 shipped. Today’s deal saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low for this model. Thanks to new technology, Waterdrop’s latest filter can “remove 1,000+ contaminants.” Plus, the new design also allows it to filter 600 gallons per day, which is more than enough for most medium-sized families. Plus, this fast flow rate ensures that it’ll fill your cup or pot quickly. There’s no tank required here, and you’ll get the filter holder and spout in the package making for a clean and easy install. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

After you finish purifying your water, it’s time to take a look at the air you breathe. Blueair purifiers take care of bacteria, odors, and more with prices from $195. You’ll save up to $270 with this Thanksgiving sale, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking for a great way to clean the air around you.

Something else to consider is ensuring your home is properly humidified. Right now, we’re tracking a 2020 low on a whole-home humidifier that’s good for up to 4,000-square feet. It’s down to $149 right now, which is a great deal for heightened comfort this winter.

Waterdrop Reverse Osmosis Filter features:

With Waterdrop’s improved composite filter technology, the G2 P600 RO system can remove 1,000+ contaminants. The CF filter employs a sediment PP membrane and an activated carbon block to remove rust, sediment, and organic matter. The MRO filter uses a 0.0001-micron reverse osmosis membrane, a sediment PP membrane, an activated carbon block, and a PET pleated membrane to intercept TDS, atrazine, salt, nitrates, PFAS, fluoride, and heavy metals, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Waterdrop

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save up to 22% on meross HomeKit RGB lamps, outdoor sma...
Upgrade your office with a Canon wireless printer for $...
Add these Cooler Master gaming accessories to your batt...
Upgrade your mobile photography kit with ring lights an...
Save up to 30% on graphic drawing tablets to upgrade yo...
Save 20% on ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs ...
Black Friday OXO kitchen deals up to 50% off: Cocktail ...
Timbuk2’s svelte Cask Backpack plunges by $42, mo...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to $30 off

Canon’s IVY CLIQ 2 is both a camera and instant photo printer at $70 (Reg. up to $100)

$70 Learn More
Up to 60% off

Score an off-season discount on Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer at $75

$75 Learn More

Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts the countdown to Black Friday 2020

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Lonely Hacker, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $130

Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboards for latest iPad Pro devices hit new Amazon lows, now $100

$100 Learn More
25% off

Foot Locker’s Black Friday deals start now! Save 25% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, more

From $37 Learn More
Up to 22% off

Save up to 22% on meross HomeKit RGB lamps, outdoor smart plugs, more from $15

$15+ Learn More