Weber’s official rotisserie attachment upgrades your backyard BBQ at 55% off, now just $45

Lowe’s is offering the Weber 7641 Stainless Steel Rotisserie for Spirit 200/300 Grills at $44.99 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $45 or more. Today’s deal saves you $55 from its list price and is the best available. If you have a Weber Spirit 200 or 300 grill, this is the perfect backyard BBQ accessory. It’ll transform your grill into a rotisserie cooker, allowing you to slow-roast whole chickens, ribs, and more. Essentially, this includes a motor and spit that will rotate your food above the cooking surface, allowing for perfectly cooked meals each and every time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re picking up grilling accessories, be sure that you frequently change out your drippings tray. This can help avoid unnecessary flare-ups and keep the flames at bay. Weber has a 10-pack of said trays for $8 at Amazon, making it a budget-focused pickup.

Something else to get the grillmaster on your list is the Weber Connect Smart Hub. This unique thermometer allows you to check the temperature of your meal without leaving the warmth of your home. At $95, right now we’re tracking an all-time low from its normal $130 going rate.

Weber Rotisserie features:

  • Fits Spirit 200/300 series gas grills (sold separately)
  • Includes stainless steel shaft, forks, handle, and hardware
  • Forks designed to hold both large and small cuts of meat

