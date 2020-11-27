Amazon’s 8Bitdo Black Friday discounts start at $16 with nostalgic controllers, more

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon has discounted a nice selection of 8Bitdo controllers, adapters, and more by up to 20%. Our top pick is the 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad at $25.49 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 8Bitdo offering aims to satisfy SEGA fans with a Genesis-inspired layout. Some features aim to take things a step further, like the inclusion of a turbo button, 20-hours of wireless battery life, and the list goes on. Compatibility spans Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Raspberry Pi, and many other Bluetooth-enabled devices. This forward-thinking unit is topped off via USB-C, and a charging cable is included. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more 8Bitdo discounts below priced from $16.

More 8Bitdo discounts:

And that’s not all, a few days back we discovered 8Bitdo’s Pro Controller kit at $38. This offering stands out from the pack because it’s ready for Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you’ve been wanting to give cloud gaming a shot, this controller paves the way for a solid experience with an adjustable smartphone clip, 18-hour battery life, and more.

8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

A Sega Genesis & Mega Drive inspired bluetooth controller.

Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS and Android.

Bluetooth and rechargeable battery.

Turbo Function.

Upgradeable firmware.

