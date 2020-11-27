Amazon’s 8Bitdo Black Friday discounts start at $16 with nostalgic controllers, more

-
AmazonBlack Friday 20208Bitdo
20% off From $16

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon has discounted a nice selection of 8Bitdo controllers, adapters, and more by up to 20%. Our top pick is the 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad at $25.49 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 8Bitdo offering aims to satisfy SEGA fans with a Genesis-inspired layout. Some features aim to take things a step further, like the inclusion of a turbo button, 20-hours of wireless battery life, and the list goes on. Compatibility spans Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS, Raspberry Pi, and many other Bluetooth-enabled devices. This forward-thinking unit is topped off via USB-C, and a charging cable is included. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more 8Bitdo discounts below priced from $16.

More 8Bitdo discounts:

And that’s not all, a few days back we discovered 8Bitdo’s Pro Controller kit at $38. This offering stands out from the pack because it’s ready for Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you’ve been wanting to give cloud gaming a shot, this controller paves the way for a solid experience with an adjustable smartphone clip, 18-hour battery life, and more.

8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

  • A Sega Genesis & Mega Drive inspired bluetooth controller.
  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, macOS and Android.
  • Bluetooth and rechargeable battery.
  • Turbo Function.
  • Upgradeable firmware.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

8Bitdo

About the Author

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Frida...
Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off app...
Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare pric...
Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, ...
Digital artists can save up to 25% on Wacom drawing tab...
Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and sc...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $45

Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Android device with 8BitDo’s Pro Controller kit at $38

$38 Learn More

All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more

Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

From $9 Learn More
Up to 33%

Outfit your Mac with top-rated Macally accessories from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Latest-gen. wireless Xbox controllers hit Amazon low for Black Friday, deals from $39

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $25+

Black Friday Switch accessory deals from $9.50: PowerA controllers, cases, more

$9.50+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more

Learn More
42% off

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care gift set, razors, more

From $8 Learn More