abode Black Friday sale takes up to 57% off HomeKit security systems, more from $19

-
AmazonSmart HomeBlack Friday 2020abode
$19+

abode is now getting in on the Black Friday savings by taking up to 57% off a selection of its HomeKit security systems and add-on accessories from $19 shipped via its official Amazon page and own online storefront. Headlining is the iota All-in-One Home Security Kit for $259. Down from its $329 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, marks one of the first price cuts this year, and is a new 2020 low. abode’s iota package is centered around an AiO 1080p camera, siren, motion sensor, and hub that pairs with the included door sensor and remote key fob. Everything integrates with HomeKit, allowing you to arm and disarm the system with Siri. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more top picks form the abode Black Friday sale from $19.

Also on sale today, abode’s official Amazon has its Essentials Home Security Starter Kit for $189. Typically selling for $239, that saves you 21% and marks a new 2020 low. This system allows you to protect your home without having to pay a monthly fee. It includes the abode Gateway, a contact sensor, motion sensor, and remote key fob. One of our favorite things about Abode is that the security system has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee compatibility, so extra devices can be easily added. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and we previously found it was “worth every penny” in our hands-on review.

abode Black Friday sale top picks:

For more ways to get in the smart security game, SimpliSafe’s Black Friday sale is worth a look consider you’ll be able to save 50% on its entire selection of security kits. Or just check out everything in our smart home guide, ranging from HomeKit cameras to lighting and more.

iota All-in-One Home Security Kit features:

iota is an all-in-one home security system that includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, and two-way voice communication. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, iota can be placed anywhere in your home. Best of all, install and setup are both a breeze and take less than 30 minutes with no tools or wiring required. This kit comes with abode’s Basic plan, meaning you monitor your system yourself for free – no long-term contracts, fees, or commitments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Black Friday 2020 abode

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sit...
ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable a...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts extr...
Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine hits Amazon low at $139...
Save up to 32% on highly-rated Holy Stone drones at new...
Timbuk2 backpacks, wallets, and more up to 72% off at A...
Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, more from $13 Prime ...
Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
Up to 36% off

Aqara’s Black Friday sale takes up to 36% off HomeKit accessories from $13

$13+ Learn More
Shop now

SimpliSafe’s Black Friday sale takes 50% or more off smart security packages

50% off+ Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More
Up to 22% off

Save up to 22% on meross HomeKit RGB lamps, outdoor smart plugs, more from $15

$15+ Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Philips Hue Black Friday sale takes up to 30% off latest HomeKit bulbs, lightstrips, more

Shop now Learn More
60% off

Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals on top-rated jackets from $25

From $25 Learn More