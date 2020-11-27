abode is now getting in on the Black Friday savings by taking up to 57% off a selection of its HomeKit security systems and add-on accessories from $19 shipped via its official Amazon page and own online storefront. Headlining is the iota All-in-One Home Security Kit for $259. Down from its $329 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, marks one of the first price cuts this year, and is a new 2020 low. abode’s iota package is centered around an AiO 1080p camera, siren, motion sensor, and hub that pairs with the included door sensor and remote key fob. Everything integrates with HomeKit, allowing you to arm and disarm the system with Siri. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more top picks form the abode Black Friday sale from $19.

Also on sale today, abode’s official Amazon has its Essentials Home Security Starter Kit for $189. Typically selling for $239, that saves you 21% and marks a new 2020 low. This system allows you to protect your home without having to pay a monthly fee. It includes the abode Gateway, a contact sensor, motion sensor, and remote key fob. One of our favorite things about Abode is that the security system has built-in Z-Wave and Zigbee compatibility, so extra devices can be easily added. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and we previously found it was “worth every penny” in our hands-on review.

abode Black Friday sale top picks:

For more ways to get in the smart security game, SimpliSafe’s Black Friday sale is worth a look consider you’ll be able to save 50% on its entire selection of security kits. Or just check out everything in our smart home guide, ranging from HomeKit cameras to lighting and more.

iota All-in-One Home Security Kit features:

iota is an all-in-one home security system that includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, and two-way voice communication. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, iota can be placed anywhere in your home. Best of all, install and setup are both a breeze and take less than 30 minutes with no tools or wiring required. This kit comes with abode’s Basic plan, meaning you monitor your system yourself for free – no long-term contracts, fees, or commitments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!