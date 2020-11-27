Amazon’s Calvin Klein Sale offers stocking stuffer underwear up to 50% off from $5 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off underwear from Calvin Klein. Prime Members receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the 5-Pack Men’s Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs for $29.37 shipped. Regularly priced at $60, that’s the lowest price in over four months. These boxer briefs were designed to be breathable to add comfort and the stretch material helps to keep you mobile. They’re also available in an array of fun color options and the logo waistband is stylish. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 9,600 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Calvin Klein Invisibles Adjustable Strap Comfort Seamless Bralette is another standout from this event. It’s currently on sale for $22.26, which is down from its original rate of $40. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and it’s also available in an array of color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

You will also want to check out our fashion guide for loads of Black Friday deals going on today including Under Armour, Nike, Sperry, and many more.

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs features:

  • Soft and breathable cotton underwear
  • Better elastic for comfortable leg openings
  • Cotton blend classic Calvin Klein logo waistbands
  • Classic fit
  • Boxer brief silhouette has an extended leg Length providing a close fit for a body-defining silhouette.

