Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off apparel for the whole family from $5

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon offers up to 40% off Levi’s Apparel for the Whole Family. Prime Members receive complimentary delivery on orders of $25 or more.Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are priced from $25.19 shipped. Regularly priced at $42, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since July. These jeans are very stylish this season with a tapered hem that can easily be rolled and a stretch fabric to promote comfort. You can also choose from several versatile wash options and they rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional Black Friday deals today.

Another notable deal for women is the Levi’s Original Trucker Jacket that’s priced from $37.09. To compare, this jacket is regularly priced at $65. This jacket is great to be layered and can be worn throughout any season. Rated 4.6/5 stars with nearly 3,000 positive reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Calvin Klein Underwear Sale that’s going on at Amazon with prices starting at just $5. Plus, Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday deals are offering an extra 40% off hundreds of top brands.

Levi’s Slim Taper Fit Jeans feature:

  • For over 150 years, Levi’s has created products for those who value craftsmanship, quality, utility and style
  • These jeans feature a tapered leg with a tailor inspired cut that fits slimmer than the classic Levi’s 511, featuring a zipper fly and 5 Pocket Styling
  • The 512 Slim sits below the waist with a slim fit through the thigh featuring a tapered leg opening

