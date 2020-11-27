Amazon’s Black Friday bike accessory discounts start at $9 (Up to $63 off)

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering some notable Allen Sports, Schwinn, Master Lock, and Burley bike accessory discounts priced as low as $9. Our top pick is the Burley Flatbed Bike Trailer for $199.98 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked. This unique bicycle add-on is ready to tote 100-pounds of gear, helping you more easily get things from A to B. It’s upheld by two 16-inch alloy wheels and quickly disassembles for storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bike accessories up to $63 off.

Unless you plan on lugging firewood in the snow like the picture above, you might end up spending less time cycling throughout the upcoming winter months. For this reason, you may want to consider snagging a treadmill from our Black Friday roundup. There you’ll find options priced as low as $299. Swing by to see all the discounts we’ve found so far.

Burley Flatbed Bike Trailer features:

  • Weight capacity is 100 lbs
  • Two-wheel design keeps the trailer upright and stable
  • 16″ spoked alloy wheels, push button release
  • Quickly disassembles and is compact for transport and storage
  • Standard Forged Hitch Included

