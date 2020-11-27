Black Friday offers The Logo Game, Cards Against Humanity Family Edition, more from $6

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of board and card games at up to 50% off priced as low as $6 Prime shipped. One of our favorites is The Logo Game at $11.99. Normally $20, today’s deal saves you 40% and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. We all have our favorite brands, but how many logos do you have memorized? This game will push you to see how many you can name without asking for a hint. From old to new brands, almost every category is represented here. It’s perfect for 2- to 6-players and kids (and adults) ages 12 and up can play. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for a few more of our favorites, but there are far too many to list, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for everything.

If you’re a fan of Cards Against Humanity, but aren’t ready to drop $18.50 on the Family Edition of the game, don’t fret. You can download the entire game for free and print it yourself. We’ve got all the details for you right here in our announcement coverage of the game.

Put your knowledge of slogans, commercials and logos to the test!

It’s the game of things you know and love! From chocolate to cereal, football to flowers, soap to shoes—they all have logos!

It taps into the knowledge we’ve piled up about nostalgic and new brands, and adds a few astonishing facts and surprises to entertain everyone!

