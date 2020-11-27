Black Friday DNA test kits from $39: 23andMe, AncestryDNA, Embark Dog, and more

-
AmazonBlack Friday 202023andMe
50% off From $39

We have now spotted a number of notable Black Friday DNA test kit deals from all of the top brands. First up, Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for $99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $200 price tag and the lowest we can find. By comparison to some of the more basic options out there, this one not only provides information regarding “where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions,” but also details on personal traits and health conditions. “Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.” There are no additional lab fees required to receive your results. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 customers, this is the best-selling genetics kit on Amazon. More Black Friday DNA test kit deals below. 

Black Friday DNA test kit deals:

Black Friday proper is now in full swing with the best prices of the year across every product category. Today’s DNA test kit offers join a host of ongoing software and app deals you can browse through right here including NordVPN’s Black Friday sale as well as these Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements offers

More on 23andMe Health + Ancestry:

  • HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*
  • ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

23andMe

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

QNAP Black Friday deals take up to $180 off select NAS ...
Black Friday pulls treadmills as low as $299 at Amazon ...
New lows await DJI’s Osmo Mobile 3 at $89, Osmo P...
LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: Vestas Wind Turbi...
Sennheiser HD 660 S open-back headphones upgrade your a...
Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide now $500 off, ...
OXO’s adjustable Brew Clarity electric kettle get...
Save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, m...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Click and Grow smart indoor gardens see rare Black Friday deals from $70

From $70 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot’s RIDGID Black Friday tool sale takes up to 40% off DIY essentials

From $8 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
40% off

Disney Black Friday deals now live from $5: Toys 40% off, t-shirts $10, blankets, much more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $54+

Early Black Friday Chemical Guys deals from $6: Microfiber towels, wash mitt, cleaners, more

From $6 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Thanksgiving art sale: 3Doodler 3D Printing Pen 25% off, Crayola from $8, more

$6.50+ Learn More
Reg. $80+

Keurig Black Friday deals now live from $50: K-Supreme, K-Slim, K-Duo, more

$50+ Learn More
Shop now

QNAP Black Friday deals take up to $180 off select NAS from $159

$159+ Learn More