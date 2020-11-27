Black Friday Oral-B and Philips sale up to 47% off: Whitestrips and toothbrushes from $19.50

-
Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 47% off whitening kits, Oral-B toothbrushes, Philips, and more. One standout here, among the many, is the 22-treatment Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips pack for $27.96 shipped, or $26.56 if you opt for Subscribe & Save. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $45, this is roughly 44% off, one of the best prices we have tracked, and the lowest we can find. Just in time to have your smile sparkling for the holidays, this package includes 20 treatments as well as a pair of pair express strip sets for a quick one-hour touch up. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers. Head below for today’s Black Friday electric toothbrush deals and more. 

Black Friday Oral-B and Philips deals:

Be suer to check out this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro deal. And then head over to our home goods and Black Friday deal hubs for even more. 

More on the Crest 3D White Whitestrips:

  • Lasts 12 months and beyond
  • Use once a day for 30 minutes
  • Removes 14 years of teeth stains for a whiter smile. Do not use this light device if you have oral cancer, are being treated with photodynamic
  • Delivers professional-level teeth whitening results

