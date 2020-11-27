Black Friday pet food and stocking stuffers from $6: Dentastix, Greenies, more

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off its Wag brand dog and cat food as well as up to 30% off Greenies, Dentastix, Sheba, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings on just about all of it. The deals start from under $6, offering up a great opportunity to score discounted wet/dry food for your furry friends or just some treats to help with dental care and to fill their stocking with. You’ll find all of the best Black Friday pet camera deals right here and all of our top picks from the pet food/treat sales below.
Black Friday pet food/treat deals:
- 9.75-Oz. Feline Greenies Dental Care Treats $6 (Reg. $8.50)
- 9.75-Oz. Feline Greenies Tuna Dental Care Treats $5 (Reg. $8.50)
- 14-pack Sheba Wet Cat Food Trays $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- 28-pack Pedigree Dentastix (Large Dogs) $8.50 (Reg. $13)
- 51-pack Pedigree Dentastix (Small Dogs) $6 (Reg. $9)
- Amazon Wag pet food packs from $6 (Up to 40% off)
- And even more…
As we mentioned above, we are still tracking some of the best deals of the year on Petcube and Furbo pet cameras with deals stating from just $31. Then go score your furry friends a discounted pet DNA kit and dive into the rest of today’s Black Friday deals right here.
More on the Pedigree Dentastix:
- Contains one (1) 1.52 lb. 28-count pack of PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Fresh Flavor Large Treats for Large Dogs
- PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Triple Action acts as a dog breath freshener that works to clean teeth and freshen breath, and has a clinically proven texture that reduces plaque and tartar buildup
- Our dental treat sticks have a unique X-shape design and are specially designed dog treats for large breed dogs, weighing over 30 lbs.
- Feed one PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Oral Care Treat every day for maximum benefits
