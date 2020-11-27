Black Friday unleashes new Casper mattress lows from $316 at Amazon (Up to $459 off)

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a slew of Casper mattress discounts priced from $316. Our top pick happens to be the Casper Sleep 2020 Element Queen Mattress at $476 shipped. That’s $119 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. If you’ve been dreaming of a more comfortable night of sleep, this Casper mattress offer is an affordable way to get the job done. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Casper mattress deals up to $459 off.
More Casper mattress deals:
- Element Twin: $316 (Reg. $395)
- Original Foam Queen: $876 (Reg. $1,095)
- Nova Hybrid California King: $1,836 (Reg. $2,295)
- View all…
In need of a new bed frame? If so, we’ve got you covered with several options priced as low as $123. This roundup spans several brands including Novogratz, Zinus, and Walker Edison. These discounts make it affordable to snag a king-size bed frame if you’re ready to finally upgrade from a queen. Shoppers are able to bag up to 38% of savings.
Casper Sleep Element Mattress features:
- The Element is engineered to combine both softness and support. The top layer of memory foam comforms to your body to relieve pressure.
- A layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away.
- The durable base foam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.
