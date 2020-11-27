Black Friday unleashes new Casper mattress lows from $316 at Amazon (Up to $459 off)

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a slew of Casper mattress discounts priced from $316. Our top pick happens to be the Casper Sleep 2020 Element Queen Mattress at $476 shipped. That’s $119 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $29. If you’ve been dreaming of a more comfortable night of sleep, this Casper mattress offer is an affordable way to get the job done. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Casper mattress deals up to $459 off.

More Casper mattress deals:

In need of a new bed frame? If so, we’ve got you covered with several options priced as low as $123. This roundup spans several brands including Novogratz, Zinus, and Walker Edison. These discounts make it affordable to snag a king-size bed frame if you’re ready to finally upgrade from a queen. Shoppers are able to bag up to 38% of savings.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress features:

The Element is engineered to combine both softness and support. The top layer of memory foam comforms to your body to relieve pressure.

A layer of AirScapeTM perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air so you don’t get too hot at night. The tiny holes move hot air and body heat away.

The durable base foam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.

