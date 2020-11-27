Celestron binoculars up to 30% off for Black Friday with deals from $60

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Celestron binoculars. The Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars are now on sale for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 or more and still fetching as much from B&H, today’s offers is up to 34% in savings and the lowest price we can find. A perfect gift for casual bird watchers or outdoor adventurers, this set sports 25x magnification and a large 70mm objective lens. Suitable for both “terrestrial or astronomical viewing,” you’re looking at multi-coated optics and BaK-4 prisms for “excellent light transmission” in “dim conditions near dawn and dusk.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More Black Friday Celestron binoculars on sale.
Black Friday Celestron binoculars sale:
- Nature DX 8×42 $79 (Reg. $140+)
- Outland X 10×42 $60 (Reg. $88)
- SkyMaster Pro 20×80 $179 (Reg. $259)
- And even more…
Speaking of outdoor gear, dive into the Amazon Coleman Black Friday sale with deals starting from $19. But you’ll also want to browse through our roundup of the best Black Friday fashion sales to refresh your outdoor wardrobe via Carhartt, Backcountry, Oakley, Sorel, The North Face, and many more.
More on the Celestron SkyMaster 25×70 Bincoluars:
- 25x magnification Porto prism binocular
- Large 70 mm objective lens offers maximum image brightness in low-light and long-range conditions
- Ultra sharp focus across the field of view. Linear Field of View (@1000 yds.) / @1000 m): 141 feet (47 m)Exit Pupil: 0. 11 inches. Eye Relief: 0. 51 inches
- Multi-coated optics for sharp, clear views
- Suitable for terrestrial or astronomical viewing. Ipd max: 2. 83 inch
