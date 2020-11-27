ComiXology is celebrating Black Friday with a collection of price cuts on Marvel favorites, DC classics, manga, and more. One of the most noteworthy sales is taking up to 67% off Marvel reads in the World-Shattering Events sale from $1. A great place to dive in would be going with Age of Ultron: The Complete Event at $9.99. Usually $30, today’s offer amounts to 67% in savings and matches the all-time low on a digital copy. Detailing the events of Age of Ultron, something every MCU fan should be well aware of, this 427-page graphic novel is a great read for Marvel enthusiasts to get a closer look at all the details left out of the theatrical adaptation. Head below for all of the other notable Black Friday deals today at ComiXology.

If you’re already an Age of Ultron expert or just prefer another read from the Marvel comic universe, be sure to shop the rest of the deals in the sale right here. There’s everything from Avengers team-ups against the X-Men to other classic storylines in the Marvel world like Civil War and more included here, with up to 67% in savings to be had.

ComiXology is also giving manga readers something to get excited about this Black Friday, with an up to 91% off sale on the first volumes of select series. An easy highlight is on Volume 1 of Attack on Titan at $1, which is down from its usual $11 price tag and matching the all-time low. With the final season of the popular show airing in just a few weeks, diving into the manga version is a great way to catch up or experience it all for the first time. But then be sure to check out all of the other deals right here.

Then once you’ve taken care of the digital comics, turn your attention to all of the other price cuts in our media guide. There are still plenty of magazine deals to lock-in before Black Friday ends from just $3.50 per year, alongside other offers right here.

Age of Ultron: The Complete Event synopsis:

For years, the Marvel Universe has lived in fear that the artificial intelligence known as Ultron would one day evolve to fulfill its greatest desire: to wipe out all organic life and take over the Earth. That day has arrived! The impossible has happened and Ultron rules the planet! And as the few super hero survivors that remain try desperately to stay alive, Luke Cage learns the staggering secret of Ultron’s victory.

