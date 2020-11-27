Today, eBay is kicking off a Black Friday promotion on its certified refurbished storefront, taking up to 65% off a selection of tech, home goods, and much more. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $249.95 shipped. Down from the original $399 going rate, today’s offer is $5 under our previous refurbished mention, $49 below the current Black Friday pricing on a new condition model, and the best to date. Featuring active noise cancellation, the Bose Headphones 700 also deliver 20-hour battery life, levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sale.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

eBay Black Friday sale highlights

But if you’d prefer to score new condition discounts to cross off your holiday shopping list, our Black Friday hub is worth a closer look. You’ll find all of the latest price cuts on Apple gear and much more.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

