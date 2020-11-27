Today only, score Black Friday deals on best-selling Graco car seats from $88

Today only, as one of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Graco strollers, car seats, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat for $139.99. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date at Amazon. This convertible car seat comes in your choice of two colors today, with the ability to hold a child from 22- to 65-pounds. If you’re a parent, you know that the machine-washable cover is essential here. It also adjusts to eight different positions, so you’ll be able to find just the right comfort level for your little one. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller. Additional deals below.

Another standout today is the Graco Blossom 6-in-1 High Chair for $132.99. Regularly $175 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This high chair is mean to growth with your child, ditching the requirement of buying another after a few years. Removable inserts and adjustable footrests make it easy for this high chair to expand as your child gets older. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Graco accessories for your child, baby, or toddler. Our home goods guide has plenty of additional deals worth your time for Black Friday, including price drops on Instant Pot and Ninja cooking systems and more!

Graco Extend2Fit Car Seat features:

Extend2Fit 4-position adjustable extension panel provides up to 5″ additional legroom, allowing your child to safely ride rear-facing longer

Up to 50 lbs rear-facing, allowing your child to safely ride rear-facing longer

Graco ProtectPlus Engineered: a combination of the most rigorous crash tests that helps to protect your little one in front, side, rear & rollover crashes

