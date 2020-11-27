Save up to 32% on highly-rated Holy Stone drones at new lows from $19

-
AmazonBlack Friday 2020dronesHoly Stone
$19+

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Holy Stone drones starting at $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the Holy Stone HS720 Foldable 4K Camera Drone for $239.99. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats previous mentions by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This folding quadcopter is a great option for getting into aerial photography without breaking the bank. It packs a 4K camera for capturing photos and videos from the sky, as well as a 26-minute flight time, GPS features, and the ability to view a live feed on your iPhone in real time. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Holy Stone drone deals:

If you’re in the market for a higher-end quadcopter, you can still score the DJI Mavic Air 2 bundled with $910 worth of gear for $799. And speaking of DJI, we’re currently tracking some deep Black Friday discounts on its Osmo Mobile 3 at $89, alongside the Osmo Pocket at $200. In either case you’re looking at new all-time lows and up to $100 in savings.

Holy Stone Foldable Drone features:

 The optimized full HD Camera built with Shock Absorption holder ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high resolution images and videos without camera vibration. 5GHz FPV transmission and 90°adjustable lens enables you to see the word from different angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Black Friday 2020

drones Holy Stone

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable a...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale cuts extr...
abode Black Friday sale takes up to 57% off HomeKit sec...
Cricut Joy DIY crafting machine hits Amazon low at $139...
Timbuk2 backpacks, wallets, and more up to 72% off at A...
Tommy Hilfiger apparel, outerwear, more from $13 Prime ...
Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
Show More Comments

Related

$910 value

DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle includes $910 worth of gear for $799

$799 Learn More
25% off

All-time lows arrive on Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC cards from $7.50

$7.50+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Pre Apple event sale, RIDGID tools from $79, iPhone XR $399, more

Learn More
Up to 33% off

Arlo Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Ultra 2 $500, Pro 3 $300, Video Doorbell $100, more

From $100 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More
Up to 48% off

littleBits coding kits now up to 48% off: Avengers $67, Music $30, more from $16

$16+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Today only, score Black Friday deals on best-selling Graco car seats from $88

$88+ Learn More
$200 off

ViewSonic and Optoma projector deals include portable and 4K models from $150

From $150 Learn More