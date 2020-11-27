Save up to 32% on highly-rated Holy Stone drones at new lows from $19

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Holy Stone drones starting at $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the Holy Stone HS720 Foldable 4K Camera Drone for $239.99. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats previous mentions by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This folding quadcopter is a great option for getting into aerial photography without breaking the bank. It packs a 4K camera for capturing photos and videos from the sky, as well as a 26-minute flight time, GPS features, and the ability to view a live feed on your iPhone in real time. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Holy Stone drone deals:

If you’re in the market for a higher-end quadcopter, you can still score the DJI Mavic Air 2 bundled with $910 worth of gear for $799. And speaking of DJI, we’re currently tracking some deep Black Friday discounts on its Osmo Mobile 3 at $89, alongside the Osmo Pocket at $200. In either case you’re looking at new all-time lows and up to $100 in savings.

Holy Stone Foldable Drone features:

The optimized full HD Camera built with Shock Absorption holder ensures shooting 3840 x 2160 high resolution images and videos without camera vibration. 5GHz FPV transmission and 90°adjustable lens enables you to see the word from different angle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!