JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Friday at $90 (Save up to 70%)

-
eBay Daily DealsSmart HomeBlack Friday 2020jbl
70% off $90

Harmon’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $300, it’s currently on sale for $270 direct from Harman with today’s offer saving you up to 70%, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low. This is also the first price cut we’ve seen since back in May. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 435 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For a more affordable way to bring an Assistant-powered display into your smart home, various Lenovo models are on sale from $57 and marking new all-time lows in the process. That’s on top of Amazon and Google’s respective sales, which are discounting both the Echo Show and Nest Hub lineups.

Or just swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to expand your setup. Even if bringing a smart display into the mix isn’t on your list, there are plenty of other price cuts on lighting, smart speakers, and much more. A highlight from today so far has dropped the August Smart Lock Pro bundled with an Echo Dot to $135, saving you 50%.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Black Friday 2020 jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off app...
Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare pric...
Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, ...
Digital artists can save up to 25% on Wacom drawing tab...
Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and sc...
Simple Modern tumbler and water bottles now start from ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 43% off

Lenovo Assistant-enabled Smart Displays drop to new lows from $57 (Save up to 43%)

$57+ Learn More
Save up to 52%

Bring Assistant to the nightstand with Lenovo Smart Clocks from $24 (Save up to 52%)

From $24 Learn More
Up to 36% off

Aqara’s Black Friday sale takes up to 36% off HomeKit accessories from $13

$13+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: 2-pack Solar Outdoor Landscape Lights $15, more

Learn More

LEGO expands Modular Building collection with new 2,900-piece Police Station

Read more Learn More
42% off

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care gift set, razors, more

From $8 Learn More
36% off

Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80, 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $11, more

From $11 Learn More