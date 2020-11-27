Pick up this 7.5-foot artificial Christmas tree at $60 shipped on Amazon (Reg. $86)

vvwish (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the KingSo 7.5-foot Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree for $60.19 shipped with the code KINGSO456G and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you $26 and is the best available. You’ll find that it stands 7.5-feet tall and has 1,300 individual spines. It takes around 30- to 45-minutes to fully set up and it “creates the natural appearance of a full-bodied, genuine pine tree.” It includes a metal stand, which is upgraded from the normal plastic ones that are generally included. Plus, the blades are made from high-quality PVC, which makes it look “more real and full.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We’d recommend picking up this 100-LED SYLVANIA Mini Christmas Lights for just $10 at Amazon. They’re multi-colored, adding extra flare to your Christmas tree. Plus, LEDs use less power overall and run cooler than traditional bulbs.

If you’re after something smaller tree, this 4-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree is a great alternative. It’s available for $30 at Amazon, and being pre-lit, you won’t have to string lights around it. Just keep in mind that it might not look quite as real and it’s much smaller.

KingSo Christmas Tree features:

Standing at 7.5-Feet, this hinged artificial tree is an eye-catching addition to any room during the holidays. NOTE: You can manually extend the branches of trees to make them more luxuriant

Christmas tree has 1300 spines, it is supported by a metal base and metal branches. It easily fluff in approximately 30-45 minutes to create the natural appearance of a full-bodied, genuine pine tree

With sturdy metal tree stand instead of cheap plastic stand, provides stability, prevents breakage

Eco-friendly Material. The blades of our christmas tree are made from high quality PVC material, which not only makes the tree looks more real and more full, but also add the anti-crush capacity to the tree.

