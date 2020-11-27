Monitors, Acer Chromebox, AiO PCs, and more from $75 headline Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide variety of PCs, monitors, and Mac accessory discounts priced from $75. Our top pick is the LG 24-inch 1080p Monitor (24MP88HV-S) for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Anyone on the lookout for a monitor with minimal bezels is bound to be smitten with the looks of this display. Each edge is symmetrical with mere 2.5mm bezels. The screen measures 24-inches in size, has a 1080p resolution, and is VESA-ready. Dual HDMI ports can be found along the back. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more of our top picks from this sale up to 30% off.

More noteworthy deals:

Still on a hunt for the perfect monitor? If so, don’t miss our lengthy roundup of Black Friday discounts right here. Leading the pack we have Samsung’s 49-inch Gaming UltraWide at $500 off, alongside many others priced from $160.

LG 24-inch 1080p Monitor features:

  • Full HD IPS Monitor
  • Infinity Display (2.5 millimeter bezel); OS Compatibility Windows 10
  • sRGB over 99 percent; Color Depth: 16.7M colors
  • On Screen Control with Screen Split 2.0
  • Black Stabilizer
  • Reader Mode. Viewing Angle-178 / 178
  • Mounting type: VESA Size (millimeter) : 75 x 75

