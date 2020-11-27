Keep a LifeStraw in your go-bag at a Black Friday price of $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $17)

Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $12.97 Prime shipped. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s deal comes within $3 of the 2020 low and is the best available. A single LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000-gallons (or 4,000-liters) of contaminated water without the use of iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals. It removes a “minimum 99.9999% of waterborn bacteria” and “99.9% of waterborn protozoan parasites”, filtering “to 0.2 microns.” Weighing just 2-ounces, this is super simple and easy to keep in your backpack or go-bag so you ensure that there’s always fresh water to drink. Rated 4.8/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers, and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

As an alternative to LifeStraw, you could opt for two 50-count bottles of Potable Aqua Water Purification Tablets With PA Plus. This is a tablet that you just put into water before drinking and it works on taking all of the contaminates out. While it’ll only last for 50 drinks, instead of 1,000-gallons, it does come in at $10 on Amazon, making it a more budget-focused solution.

While you’re at it, be sure you’re ready for anything. Just swing by our roundup of Kershaw knives on sale from $25, where we’ve spotted several 2020 lows. These knives are perfect for opening Black Friday packages, helping you construct a lean-to, or just doing general tasks.

LifeStraw features:

  • Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it
  • Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts
  • Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards

