Native Union’s popular fabric iPhone accessories now up to 50% off from $12

Native Union is kicking off a series of Black Friday discounts via its Amazon storefront on a selection of popular fabric-wrapped chargers and iPhone accessories starting at $12 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Native Union Lightning Key Cable for $20.99. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over two years. This compact Lightning cable key chain ensures you’re never without a way to refuel your iPhone, no matter where you are. It sports the brand’s signature fabric exterior with a rugged build and stylish knotted design. Over 130 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more deals.

Other Native Union deals:

Alongside everything in today’s Native Union sale, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide. With ongoing sales from Pad & Quill, Satechi, and Moment still live, there’s never been a better time to deck out your iPhone or Android device.

Native Union Lightning Key Cable features:

Durable lightning cable featuring an ultra-strong reinforced structure for unparalleled strength with high speed charging up to 2.4 Amps – for use with Lighting devices. O-Flex strain relief design at connector joint provides controlled flexibility to absorb 2 x more stress than regular strain relief. Its 10,000+ bend* lifespan makes it 6 x stronger than standard Lightning cables.

