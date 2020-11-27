Native Union’s popular fabric iPhone accessories now up to 50% off from $12

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2020Native Union
$12+

Native Union is kicking off a series of Black Friday discounts via its Amazon storefront on a selection of popular fabric-wrapped chargers and iPhone accessories starting at $12 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the Native Union Lightning Key Cable for $20.99. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over two years. This compact Lightning cable key chain ensures you’re never without a way to refuel your iPhone, no matter where you are. It sports the brand’s signature fabric exterior with a rugged build and stylish knotted design. Over 130 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more deals.

Other Native Union deals:

Alongside everything in today’s Native Union sale, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide. With ongoing sales from Pad & Quill, Satechi, and Moment still live, there’s never been a better time to deck out your iPhone or Android device.

Native Union Lightning Key Cable features:

Durable lightning cable featuring an ultra-strong reinforced structure for unparalleled strength with high speed charging up to 2.4 Amps – for use with Lighting devices. O-Flex strain relief design at connector joint provides controlled flexibility to absorb 2 x more stress than regular strain relief. Its 10,000+ bend* lifespan makes it 6 x stronger than standard Lightning cables.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2020 Native Union

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

All of the best iOS/Mac app and game deals for Black Fr...
Get a workout at your desk with this portable elliptica...
LEGO Black Friday up to 50% off sale: Vestas Wind Turbi...
Celestron binoculars up to 30% off for Black Friday wit...
WORX Black Friday sale: 5-in-1 Multi-Sander $88 (Reg. $...
Top 10 Black Friday deals still available
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), ...
ComiXology’s up to 91% off Black Friday sale has ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 65% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $7 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)

$15+ Learn More
30% off

Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more

From $15 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

All of the best iOS/Mac app and game deals for Black Friday 2020

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $140

Get a workout at your desk with this portable elliptical machine: $108.50 (Reg. $140)

$108.50 Learn More