Upgrade your networking setup with up to 30% off TP-Link, more today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Netgear, TP-Link, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Headlining is the TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit 802.11 Router for $39.99. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and matching the best we’ve seen in months. This model offers up 802.11ac connectivity and TP-Link’s Mu-MIMO wireless technology delivering speeds up to 1200Mb/s. You can also count on four Gigabit Ethernet ports included on this model, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust setup, consider the ASUS Dual-Bad AiMesh 802.11AC Wi-Fi System for $199.99. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Promising speeds that are “33% greater than previous-generation routers”, this model brings a sharp modern look, up to eight Gigabit LAN ports, and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on routers, accessories, and other add-ons to take your setup to the next level. We also have a great selection of offers in today’s Anker Gold Box that is worth a look, too, if you need to upgrade your mobile setup with deals from $6.

TP-Link AC1200 Router features:

Dual band router upgrades to 1200 Mbps high speed internet (300mbps for 2.4GHz + 900Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K stream

Gigabit Router with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, ideal for any internet plan and allow you to directly connect your wired devices

MU-MIMO technology (5GHz band) allows high speeds for multiple devices simultaneously

AP mode, can be switched to access point mode to share your internet wirelessly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!