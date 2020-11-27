RESPAWN gaming desks and chairs fall as low as $148 for Black Friday (Up to 28% off)

Amazon, as a part of its Black Friday Deals, is offering the several RESPAWN gaming desk and chair discounts up to 28% off. Our favorite is easily the RESPAWN 1000 Gaming Desk for $147.73 shipped. That’s $56 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. If your office or game room is in need of a new desk, this offering could be the one for you. It is made with PC gaming in mind and boasts a layout that’s ready to be outfitted with a monitor, speakers, and more. There’s even headphone and cupholder spots to ensure everything you need is within an arm’s reach. This unit supports up to 200-pounds and spans 42- by 23.5- by 29.5-inches. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more RESPAWN deals below.

More RESPAWN deals:

Need some new peripherals for your PC? If so, we’ve got you covered with a growing selection of Logitech offerings at up to 62% off. With pricing that starts at $15, it’s a solid list of deals worthy of your time.

RESPAWN 1000 Gaming Desk features:

  • DYNAMIC GAMING DESK was built to withstand battle after battle, but this PC gaming station can also be used as an office desk to get through the daily grind An award nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this racing style gaming chair with our RESPAWN Limited Lifetime Warranty
  • ACCESSORY SOLUTIONS keep your gaming gear within arm’s reach with raised speaker shelves and headphone and cupholder spots that help keep you focused on the action
  • EYE LEVEL ACTION achieved with the raised desktop monitor shelf, 28 75″ L x 8 625″ D

