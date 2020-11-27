Save up to 40% on PC gaming essentials: Hard drives, keyboards, RAM, more from $24

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of gaming accessories starting at $24 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the WD_Black 4TB P10 Portable Game Hard Drive for $92.99. Usually fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Whether you’re looking to get the most out of a previous-generation console, or know your digital PS5 library is going to need some extra storage, WD’s Game Drive is worth a look. It delivers 4TB of USB 3.0 storage and is designed for expanding your PC or console’s digital game storage. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable deals:

Swing by our PC gaming guide for even more Black Friday price cuts on all of the essentials for your battlestation.

WD_Black 4TB P10 features:

The WD Black P10 Game Drive gives your console or PC the performance-enhancing tools it needs to keep your competitive edge. It’s a top-tier external HDD in available in capacities up to 5TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Now, with WD_Black P10 Game Drive, you can drive your game the way you choose.

