Score highly-rated Segway electric scooters from $170 and more at up to 31% off

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of scooters and bikes from Segway, Schwinn, and more by up to 31%. Headlining here is the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter at $519.99 shipped. Usually selling for $699, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats the previous price cut by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Segway’s KickScooter Max features an over 18.6MPH top speed and a 25-mile range that makes it great for commuting alongside its folding design. Other notable inclusions are a 2.5W LED headlight, brake lighting, and a 220-pound maximum weight capacity. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re shopping for a way to get your kids in on the electric vehicle craze, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING at $169.99 is worth a closer look. Down from $230, today’s offer saves you 26% and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. Supporting riders of up to 132-pounds, this scooter can cruise around at upwards of 10MPH. Over 210 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Be sure to shop the rest of the bike and scooter discounts in today’s sale right here. You’ll find a few additional electric offerings, as well as traditional bikes, accessories, and more at up to 31% off. Then swing by our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-conscious price cuts and gift ideas.

Segway Kickscooter Max features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

