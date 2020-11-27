Finally put LEDs in your house: Sylvania 24-pack 800-lumen LED bulbs now $0.75/ea, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Sylvania LED light bulbs and strips priced from $9.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 24-pack of 800-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $17.35. Today’s deal nets you a 25% discount and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. This drops the bulbs to just $0.72 each, which is a killer deal. If you’ve yet to convert to LED, it’s time. Making the switch not only saves on your electricity bill, but also produces less heat in your home. With 24 bulbs, you’ll likely be able to outfit most of the lights in your house with one purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars. There’s plenty more on sale at Amazon if you’re not after standard LED bulbs, so be sure to check out Amazon’s all-encompassing roundup for more.

Looking for ways to save energy around your home? ConnectSense energy-monitoring smart plugs are up to 20% off and priced from $14. These will tell you how much energy is being used by plugged-in devices, helping to eliminate waste.

For more colorful lighting, check out Govee’s Black Friday sale. You’ll find multiple RGB LED strips discounted here, and our favorite is a 16.4-foot model that offers Alexa and Assistant voice control compatibility at $22 Prime shipped.

Sylvania LED Light Bulb features:

  • These LED lamps make an energy-efficient replacement and substitute for standard 60 watt incandescent lamps. At 8. 5 watts, each bulbs emits the bright light output of 800 lumens
  • These bulbsare a great energy-saving replacement for old incandescent bulbsbecause each lamp has a total lifespan of up to 11, 000 hours. You won’t need to constantly change your lightbulbsanymore
  • These LED lightbulbsrequire less energy and can save money on your energy bill. Each soft white light bulbs works as a great replacement for old 60W incandescent bulbs

