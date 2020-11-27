TACKLIFE portable jump starters, tire inflators, more up to 30% off for Black Friday from $24.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of TACKLIFE travel accessories from $24.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 2000A Portable Jump Starter for $62.99. Normally $90, today’s deal saves you 30% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With up to 2000A peak power, you’ll find the ability to jump-start vehicles with up to 7L diesel and all gas engines. That means you’ll never be stranded with a dead battery asking strangers if they can jump-start your car again. Plus, it sports an 18W USB-C port for recharging and powering your devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars. There’s plenty more on sale, so be sure to check out this page with everything detailed.

As a lower-cost alternative, you could opt for a pair of AmazonBasics jumper cables. While these store no charge, it’s always handy to have jumper cables at the ready to be hooked up to another vehicle. At $19, you should have at least one set of these for your vehicle, as it never hurts to be able to deliver more power to your vehicle without having to remember to charge your portable jump-starter.

For other power essentials, don’t miss Anker’s Gold Box that just went live. Deals start as low as $6 and you’ll find Qi chargers, USB-C gear, and more available here.

TACKLIFE 2000A Portable Jump Starter features:

KP200 is a special jump starter which with quad power supplies module on the market nowadays. With 2000A peak current, KP200 battery booster is much stronger than any other jump packs. It is supposed to start all GAS, not to mention 7.5L or 5.5L gas, as well as 7.0L diesel engines. On the other hand, the newly designed feature of KP200 is just a little bit thicker than your palm, making it easy to carry while traveling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!