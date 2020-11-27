Simple Modern tumbler and water bottles now start from $7 for Black Friday (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Simple Modern tumblers and water bottles. The 16-ounce Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler for $12.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a double-wall, insulated stainless steel tumbler that ships with two lids: a traditional flip-top and a straw option. Designed to fit most cup holders, it can keep your “favorite beverage hot or cold for hours” and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More Simple Modern Black Friday deals below. 

Simple Modern Amazon Black Friday sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Simple Modern Amazon Black Friday sale for additional deals starting from just $7 Prime shipped. Then head over to our home goods and Black Friday 2020 deal hubs for even more of the best price drops today. 

More on the Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler:

  • Vacuum Insulated: Simple Modern Classic tumblers are double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours
  • 2 Lids Included: Straw Lid & Flip Lid – An internally threaded insulated straw lid and insulated flip lid are included with your purchase
  • Premium 18/8 Stainless Steel: Tumbler is made from high-quality, food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and is coated in a durable finish

