Digital artists can save up to 25% on Wacom drawing tablets from $60

Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Intuos Graphics Small Drawing Tablet for $59.95 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new 2020 low. Delivering a 6- by 3.7-inch drawing space to your Mac or PC, Wacom Intuos is a great option for budding artists or graphic designers to upgrade their workflow. On top of a plug and play USB design, you’ll benefit from 4,096-levels of pressure sensitivity, four customizable express keys, and more. Over 10,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While you’re treating the work from home setup to an upgrade, Monoprice’s Black Friday sale is worth a look, especially considering you’ll be able to save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, and more. Then dive into everything on sale in our Mac accessories guide for even more price cuts.

The Wacom Intuos drawing tablet has been designed for those who are getting started drawing, painting or photo editing on their Mac or PC. Whether it’s the light super accurate pen, the stylish design, the included downloadable creative software or online tutorials, Wacom Intuos is all you need to get creative digitally with a graphics tablet. +/ 0.25 mm digital tolerance in accuracy.

