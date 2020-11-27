Digital artists can save up to 25% on Wacom drawing tablets from $60

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBlack Friday 2020Wacom
$60+

Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Intuos Graphics Small Drawing Tablet for $59.95 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new 2020 low. Delivering a 6- by 3.7-inch drawing space to your Mac or PC, Wacom Intuos is a great option for budding artists or graphic designers to upgrade their workflow. On top of a plug and play USB design, you’ll benefit from 4,096-levels of pressure sensitivity, four customizable express keys, and more. Over 10,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Wacom drawing tablet deals:

While you’re treating the work from home setup to an upgrade, Monoprice’s Black Friday sale is worth a look, especially considering you’ll be able to save on motorized standing desks, UltraWide monitors, and more. Then dive into everything on sale in our Mac accessories guide for even more price cuts.

Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet features:

The Wacom Intuos drawing tablet has been designed for those who are getting started drawing, painting or photo editing on their Mac or PC. Whether it’s the light super accurate pen, the stylish design, the included downloadable creative software or online tutorials, Wacom Intuos is all you need to get creative digitally with a graphics tablet. +/ 0.25 mm digital tolerance in accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Black Friday 2020 Wacom

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care g...
Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80,...
JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Frida...
Amazon’s Levi Flash Sale offers up to 40% off app...
Logic Pro-supported Launchpad controllers see rare pric...
Disney Black Friday deals up to 70% off from $5: Toys, ...
Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and sc...
Simple Modern tumbler and water bottles now start from ...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 30% off

Save up to 30% on graphic drawing tablets to upgrade your design game from $28

From $28 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Up to $150 off

Samsung Galaxy tablets up to $150 off: Tab S7/+ from $542, S6 Lite $250, more

$350+ Learn More
Shop now

Microsoft Surface Black Friday sale: Book 3 $1,300, Duo Smartphone $200 off, more

$60+ Learn More
Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60

$60+ Learn More
42% off

Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care gift set, razors, more

From $8 Learn More
36% off

Black Friday SanDisk discounts: 512GB microSD Card $80, 64GB USB-C Flash Drive $11, more

From $11 Learn More
70% off

JBL Link View falls to new all-time low for Black Friday at $90 (Save up to 70%)

$90 Learn More