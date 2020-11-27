Amazon slashes Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and more as low as $15 (Up to 57% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2020Zinus
57% off From $15

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is steeply discounting Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and more by up to 57%. Our favorite deal is the Zinus Jackie Sofa at $254.42 shipped. That’s $115 off the typical rate there and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic sofa features a clean style and “no-fuss woven fabric.” The unit boasts a “strong frame” that’s ready to support 750-pounds of weight. No tools are needed for assembly and measurements of this piece work out to roughly 71- by 31- by 34.5-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more priced from $15.

More Zinus deals:

And for those of you that are in need of a mattress refresh, today’s the day to finally order one. Casper has marked down pretty much every single model and size. Even better, pricing starts at $316, and many are priced at the lowest they’ve ever sold for at Amazon. Discounts are up to $459 off, so be sure to at least peek at all of the discounts.

Zinus Jackie Sofa features:

  • Go minimalist with this classic silhouette, complete with a no-fuss woven fabric and supportive seat, it just about begs to be your new favorite nap spot
  • A naturally strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and durable woven fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 750 lbs; seat cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable, while back cushions are detachable
  • All parts and instructions are cleverly packed into one box for easy assembly in less than 20 minutes

