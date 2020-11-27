Amazon slashes Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and more as low as $15 (Up to 57% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is steeply discounting Zinus couches, bed frames, desks, and more by up to 57%. Our favorite deal is the Zinus Jackie Sofa at $254.42 shipped. That’s $115 off the typical rate there and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. This minimalistic sofa features a clean style and “no-fuss woven fabric.” The unit boasts a “strong frame” that’s ready to support 750-pounds of weight. No tools are needed for assembly and measurements of this piece work out to roughly 71- by 31- by 34.5-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more priced from $15.

More Zinus deals:

And for those of you that are in need of a mattress refresh, today’s the day to finally order one. Casper has marked down pretty much every single model and size. Even better, pricing starts at $316, and many are priced at the lowest they’ve ever sold for at Amazon. Discounts are up to $459 off, so be sure to at least peek at all of the discounts.

Zinus Jackie Sofa features:

Go minimalist with this classic silhouette, complete with a no-fuss woven fabric and supportive seat, it just about begs to be your new favorite nap spot

A naturally strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and durable woven fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 750 lbs; seat cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable, while back cushions are detachable

All parts and instructions are cleverly packed into one box for easy assembly in less than 20 minutes

