Amazon’s offering great basics from American Apparel from $7 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashionCyber Monday 2020
50% off From $7

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off American Apparel clothing basics for men and women. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Men’s Crewneck Short Sleeve 2-Pack of T-Shirts for $12 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These t-shirts are a great basic to wear everyday and would be a nice Christmas gift idea. They’re also great for layering under jackets or pullovers for winter and you can choose from an array of fun color options. They’re also lightweight, slim-fit, and designed to be breathable for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 800 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the Backcountry Cyber Event that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide with deals from $25. Find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Sorel, and many more.

Americal Apparel Crewneck T-Shirts feature:

  • Slim, classic t-shirt in our soft, 50/50 blend. Our lightweight 50/50 blend is an ultra soft fabric, with a worn in feel.
  • Retains color, shape and softness. Machine wash cold. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed
  • Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. American Apparel is an iconic brand with a unique history and distinct culture that has gained a fiercely loyal customer following and tremendous Global brand awareness.
  • We operate at the intersection of style, integrity, and ethics from start to finish.

