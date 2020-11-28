Camelbak and Marmot camping essentials start at $7 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off outdoor essentials from Camelbak, Marmot, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Camelbak Horizon 12-ounce Camp Mug for $15. That’s down from the usual $25 going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Keep your coffee warm around the campfire this year with a 12-ounce Camelbak mug. Perfect for outdoor socially-distanced gatherings this winter. Made of BPA-free materials, this stainless steel mug has a powder-coated outer shell that will keep your drink hot or cold for “hours on end.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For those looking to camp in 2021, consider picking up this Marmot Crane Creek Backpacking Tent for $98 in today’s sale. That’s down from the usual $150 or so price tag. This 2-person tent offers up to 32-square feet of space and weighs just under 5-pounds when fully wrapped up. It’s a great option if you’re doing canoe or backpack camping, as it won’t weigh you down too much. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Camelbak, Marmot, and ExOfficio products with discounts totaling up to 40% off. Dive into our coverage of Amazon’s Contigo and Bubba travel mug sale for more deals on accessories to keep your drinks warm this winter. Prices start at $9.50

Camelbak Horizon 12-ounce Camp Mug features:

Vacuum insulated: Double wall vacuum insulated to maintain temperature

Spill resistant: Tri-mode lid for flow control

Nonslip silicone base

Durable: 18/8 Stainless steel with full powder coat finish. Dishwasher safe

Drink Clean: BPA, BPS, and BPF free

