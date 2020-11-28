Cyber Monday gift card deals from $4.50: Nintendo, Xbox, Krispy Kreme, iTunes, more

Amazon is now offering 10% off all Nintendo eShop gift card denominations starting from $4.50 with free digital delivery. Simply choose any of the options on this listing page, from $5 right through to $100, and everything will drop 10% in the cart (if it isn’t already). With the massive Nintendo Shop Cyber sale in full swing, this is really the only way to score even deeper deals on new digital Switch games right now. With speedy digital delivery in tow, you’ll receive your discounted credit well before the eShop holiday sale ends. More details and Cyber Monday gift card deals below. 

Cyber Monday gift card deals:

Now that you have your digital gifts and stocking stuffers secured, head over to our new Cyber Monday deal hub. You’ll find some of the best prices of the year continuing through the weekend across just about every product category. And just in case you missed it, you can still grab a rare deal on the $100 iTunes gift card with a $20 credit attached right now.

More on Nintendo eShop Gift Cards:

  • This item can be redeemed on eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop
  • The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
  • Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

