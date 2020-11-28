Cyber Monday workout equipment price drops start at $194.50 (Up to $100 off)

$100 off $194.50+

As a part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering a variety of workout equipment price drops as low as $194.50. Our top pick happens to be the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine for $194.49 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and marks the best we’ve tracked since January. This rowing machine is an affordable way to help you stay in shape this winter and for years to come. It boasts a built-in display that reports your workout time, reps, calories burned, and much more. As your strength increases a quick adjustment allows you to ratchet up the difficulty thanks to eight built-in levels of magnetic resistance. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more workout equipment up to $100 off.

More workout equipment deals:

Spend a lot of time seated at your desk? If so, don’t miss out on this portable elliptical machine for $108.50. We discovered the price drop yesterday evening, but it has yet to bounce back to its typical $140 price tag. This unit can be used when seated or standing up, making it a well-rounded addition to your at-home workout gear.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

  • The large LCD console displays time, count, calories, total count, scan. The convenient scan mode displays your progress to assist you in tracking all your fitness goals
  • At 48 inches in slide rail length and 44 inches in inseam length, the SF-RW5515 can accommodate rowers of nearly any size
  • With a simple twist, you can increase or decrease the 8 levels of magnetic resistance, so your workout can remain challenging and effective throughout your fitness journey

