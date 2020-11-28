Lowe’s has the DEWALT 12-inch miter saw + work stand on sale for $239, today only ($160 off)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT 12-inch 15A Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw with Heavy Duty Work Stand at $239 shipped. For comparison, separately the miter saw would cost between $199 and $249 with the work stand running around $150. Today’s deal saves you upward of $160 and is the best available. A miter saw is crucial to any woodworker’s tool kit, and DEWALT’s offering is the perfect addition to your workshop. It offers a 12-inch blade and can handle both bevel and compound miter cuts. It can make cuts up to 5.5-inches wide, allowing it to handle just about anything you throw at it. Plus, with the included work stand, your saw will be upheld anywhere you place it. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Metabo HPT 10-inch Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw is a fantastic choice. The biggest thing to keep in mind here is that you’re getting a 10-inch blade instead of a 12-inch, but the rest of the functions are very similar. Plus, there’s no included work stand. However, at $89, you’re saving quite a bit, so that’s something to heavily consider.
Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to consider grabbing a spare blade. Sure, it comes with a 32-tooth blade, but that’s really only good for ripping cuts. If you want to handle finer wood, or just have a cleaner cut, picking up this 60-tooth blade is a great choice. It’s available on Amazon for $38 and would be a great investment, allowing you to swap between blades depending on the cut you’re performing.
DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw features:
- Power and durability: 15 amp, 4,000 Rpm motor
- Miter detent plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops
- Miter dentent override that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the Miter detents. Arbor size is 5/8 inches
