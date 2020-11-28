Lowe’s has the DEWALT 12-inch miter saw + work stand on sale for $239, today only ($160 off)

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the DEWALT 12-inch 15A Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw with Heavy Duty Work Stand at $239 shipped. For comparison, separately the miter saw would cost between $199 and $249 with the work stand running around $150. Today’s deal saves you upward of $160 and is the best available. A miter saw is crucial to any woodworker’s tool kit, and DEWALT’s offering is the perfect addition to your workshop. It offers a 12-inch blade and can handle both bevel and compound miter cuts. It can make cuts up to 5.5-inches wide, allowing it to handle just about anything you throw at it. Plus, with the included work stand, your saw will be upheld anywhere you place it. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, the Metabo HPT 10-inch Single Bevel Compound Miter Saw is a fantastic choice. The biggest thing to keep in mind here is that you’re getting a 10-inch blade instead of a 12-inch, but the rest of the functions are very similar. Plus, there’s no included work stand. However, at $89, you’re saving quite a bit, so that’s something to heavily consider.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, be sure to consider grabbing a spare blade. Sure, it comes with a 32-tooth blade, but that’s really only good for ripping cuts. If you want to handle finer wood, or just have a cleaner cut, picking up this 60-tooth blade is a great choice. It’s available on Amazon for $38 and would be a great investment, allowing you to swap between blades depending on the cut you’re performing.

DEWALT 12-inch Miter Saw features:

Power and durability: 15 amp, 4,000 Rpm motor

Miter detent plate improves productivity and ensures cutting accuracy: Adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops

Miter dentent override that allows you to override the miter stops and adjust to the desired setting without the saw slipping into the Miter detents. Arbor size is 5/8 inches

