Have these robotic vacuums handle the chores, prices start at $100 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of ILIFE and Coredy Robotic Vacuum Cleaners starting at $100 shipped. Leading the way is the ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum at $149.99. Usually fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and matches the all-time low. Equipped with a 120-minute runtime, this smart robotic vacuum trades off some of the premium features we see on more expensive models for an affordable way to cross sweeping off the chore list. On top of being able to use a smartphone, Alexa integration means that vacuuming is only one voice command away. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Robotic vacuums on sale:

The early Cyber Monday home goods deals are beginning to arrive with some notable price cuts this morning Calphalon cookware from $42. But if none of the aforementioned robotic vacuums are going to make the cut, be sure to check out these discounted ECOVACS models from $140.

ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum features:

ILIFE A9 Pro maps and navigates your home to clean for increasing efficiency and avoid missing areas. In Auto Cleaning mode, A9 cleans up to 120 minutes with a full charge. The In-Mold Decorating (IMD) Technology with Aluminum alloy material provides a premium look and superior protection for ILIFE A9. And the newly designed Japan Nidec high speed motor achieves a better cleaning performance.

