Samsung Galaxy S20+ Smartphone falls to new all-time low at $842 (Save $358)

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$1,200 $842

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $842.13 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $158, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ delivers a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display alongside 34-hour battery life and 5G connectivity. Its rear camera system is based around 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses with Single Take AI features to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the savings from the lead deal would be picking up Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy Case. Just because you’re scoring the handset at a new all-time low doesn’t mean you shouldn’t want to keep it protected, which is where this $12 case comes into play for fending off drops and other potential damage.

Be sure to check out the ongoing OnePlus Android smartphone deals for offers on its latest and greatest handsets at up to $250 off. Then dive into everything that’s left from these Black Friday smartphone offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

