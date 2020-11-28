Samsung Galaxy S20+ Smartphone falls to new all-time low at $842 (Save $358)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $842.13 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $158, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ delivers a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display alongside 34-hour battery life and 5G connectivity. Its rear camera system is based around 64MP telephoto, ultrawide, and 12MP lenses with Single Take AI features to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 475 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the savings from the lead deal would be picking up Spigen’s Rugged Armor Galaxy Case. Just because you’re scoring the handset at a new all-time low doesn’t mean you shouldn’t want to keep it protected, which is where this $12 case comes into play for fending off drops and other potential damage.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features:

Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom. Make your world bigger with Galaxy S20+ 5G’s fully decked camera system, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6. 7” Infinity-O display. Galaxy S20+ 5G’s modern design gives you an immersive, cinema-quality experience with next-level functionality. Take pro-grade, hi-res images and video with a groundbreaking 64MP camera and full system of studio lenses with super stabilization.

