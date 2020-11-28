WORKPRO’s 2-in-1 shrub trimmer/grass shear drops 40% to $30, more today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off WORKPRO, Everbright, and other tools. You’ll find our favorite is the WORKPRO 7.2V 2-in-1 Cordless Grass Shear and Shrub Trimmer for $29.99 shipped. Down 40% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. If you have smaller shrubs or areas of grass around your home that need trimming occasionally, this is the perfect tool. It weighs just 1.04-pounds and is easy to hold, thanks to its ergonomic handle. The compact design allows you to store it easily, and the 7.2V battery means you can use it without plugging into the wall. You can even use it for as long as 50-minutes on a full charge, which should be more than enough for you to power through your yard work. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Be sure to check out the rest of the tools on sale at Amazon today.

If you don’t mind ditching the WORKPRO namesake and #1 best-seller status, you can achieve a similar result for less. The SereneLife Grass Cutter packs a very similar design, and even has a built-in 3.6V battery. While it packs a similar design, it weighs just under 3-pounds, which is nearly 3x what today’s deal comes in at. But, considering it’s $31, the savings might outweigh the cons here.

For other ways to keep your lawn looking tidy, right now we’re seeing WORX Landroid autonomous mowers on sale from $800. This ushers in $200 in savings and you’ll finally be rid of having to mow the lawn yourself. Think of the Landroid as a robot vacuum for your yard, as it goes around and handles the mowing task for you.

WORKPRO Cordless Shrub Trimmer features:

Safe and Quick – Double lock design of child safety lock and security key forms a double security protection. Whether working or not, the machine can maintain a safe state for children and adults

Simple to Use – At just 1.04lbs, the hedge cutter electric features an effortless one-handed operation. The easy to use and comfortable grip create added convenience. Replaceable high-quality blade with WORKPRO’s innovative blade change -fast easy and safe – no tools required. Note: After using the blade, it needs to be cleaned in time and kept dry during storage. Ensure that the blade has a longer life

Compact – The compact design of WORKPRO cordless grass cutter ensures that it can fit into a variety of small Spaces. Best Use – small gardens, hedge grooming, and areas your mower cannot reach giving. The hedge trim blades – best suitable for less than 10mm thickness branches

