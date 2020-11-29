AeroGarden’s best-selling Harvest 360 grower hits new all-time low at $85 (Save 45%)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest 360 for $84.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, it just dropped to $110 last week with today’s offer saving you up to 45%, beating out previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low. Sure winter is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean growing fresh herbs and vegetables has to stop. Bring the garden indoors with this Harvest 360 Grower. It can cultivate up to six plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting and hydroponic watering system. Plus, this grower includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint to get you started with some essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 customers, earning it best-seller status at Amazon. Head below for more.

Alongside the six included herbs on the lead deal, the Harvest 360 can grow just about anything. So a great way to use your savings would be to grab one of the various seed pod kits available at Amazon to kickstart your growing. There’s everything from Italian herb bundles to kits that let you plant your own seeds.

Or if the featured planter is a bit too large for you to find space on the countertop, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on the AeroGarden Sprout. Currently down to $70, this is the first time we’ve seen it on sale and amounts to 30% in savings. Our Green Deals guide is also filled with other deals for environmentally-conscious shoppers to check out.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 features:

During this deal only, get your AeroGarden Harvest 360 with an Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit pack-in. Our fastest growing seed kits will have you harvesting fresh salads right from your kitchen counter in no time! No more trips to the grocery store needed

