Amazon offers Dr. Scholl’s Sneakers for $27 shipped (Reg. $50), today only

-
50% off $27

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon offers the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Madison Sneaker Women’s Fashion Shoes up to 50% off from $26.99. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery. Regularly these shoes are priced at $50 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This style is available in 30 color options and they’re lightweight for added comfort, and they will travel well too. You can style this sneaker throughout any season and they will pair nicely with jeans, leggings, dresses, shorts, and more. Plus, this style would make an excellent holiday gift. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,000 reviewers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

If you’re looking for a little extra comfort, the Dr. Scholl’s Heel Pain Inserts are priced at $11.88. They’re unisex and would make an excellent stocking stuffer as well. They can fit into almost any shoe and were designed to suction to the sole so they won’t move when you’re walking. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 5,000 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals from top brands including Nike’s latest Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering 25% off your purchase.

Dr. Scholl’s Madison Sneakers feature:

  • Sustainably crafted: Soft linings and microsuede made from recycled bottles
  • Materials: Microsuede, faux leather, or fabric
  • Fit: Slip-on fit with padded collar and twin stretch gore panels
  • Sustainable Comfort: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support
  • Movement: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you

