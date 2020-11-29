APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices protected + powered at 30% off, now $115

B&H is offering the APC Battery Back-UPS Pro 1500A 10-outlet UPS for $114.99 shipped. For comparison, this is 30% below Amazon’s going rate and beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. If you’ve yet to add a UPS to your desk setup, it’s time to pick one up. This massive battery backup will keep your entire desk powered long enough to properly save files and shut things down, while also ensuring your devices don’t shut down for quick power flashes or when the breaker flips. You’ll find 10 total outlets on the back, five of which are on the battery, and five are just surge protected. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the AmazonBasics 600VA 8-outlet UPS is a great alternative. While it doesn’t offer as many outlets and it’s around 1/3 the power, it’s perfect for smaller desk setups. Coming in at $59.50, you’ll save nearly 20% here from today’s lead deal, while still ensuring your desk and devices are safe from power outages.

However, save even more when you ditch the battery backup aspect all together. Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is a must-have at the minimum. While you can plug your devices directly into the wall, having them on a surge protector can help keep them from getting damaged from a lightning strike, or even just the breaker blowing. At $20, this should be under every desk keeping electronics protected.

APC 1500VA UPS features:

1500VA / 900W Backup Battery power supply

10 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 5 UPS Battery Backup with Surge Protection Outlets, and 5 Surge Protector Only Outlets

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) instantly corrects low/high voltage fluctuations, and is Active PFC compatible

3-5 Year Battery Life. UPS Replacement Battery for BX1500M sold separately (part # APCRBC124)

