Add an AstroAI mini fridge to the home office or game room from $32 (Save up 30%)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of AstroAI mini refrigerators starting at $32 shipped. One standout is on the 6-Liter Mini Fridge at $48.99. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer saves you $21 and matches the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to pick up a fridge for the home office, game room, or elsewhere, these miniature options from AstroAI are worth a look. The 6-liter version can store eight cans at a time and features adjustable temperature settings so you can get things chilled perfectly to your liking. As a #1 new release, 285 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for additional AstroAI Mini Fridge models. There are quite a few different options to pick from here, all of which are seeing up to 30% discounts. So whether you need a different capacity or want something with an even more compact design, it’s worth diving into all of the price cuts from $32 right here.

AstroAI Mini Fridge features:

Select your desired temperature using the easy to read LCD thermostat; This mini fridge chills 6 12oz. (355ml) cans or 8 11 oz. (330ml) cans up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature or warms up to 140°F (60°C). Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles. NOTE when using the 12V car adapter, the compact fridge should NOT be left connected for a long time when the engine is not running; The convenient carry handle increases the versatility of this fridge when you take it on the go!

