Add an AstroAI mini fridge to the home office or game room from $32 (Save up 30%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAstroAI
$32+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of AstroAI mini refrigerators starting at $32 shipped. One standout is on the 6-Liter Mini Fridge at $48.99. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer saves you $21 and matches the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to pick up a fridge for the home office, game room, or elsewhere, these miniature options from AstroAI are worth a look. The 6-liter version can store eight cans at a time and features adjustable temperature settings so you can get things chilled perfectly to your liking. As a #1 new release, 285 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for additional AstroAI Mini Fridge models. There are quite a few different options to pick from here, all of which are seeing up to 30% discounts. So whether you need a different capacity or want something with an even more compact design, it’s worth diving into all of the price cuts from $32 right here.

Then just over to our home goods guide for even more discounts on everyday essentials, kitchen upgrades, and more. These Waterpik deals are worth a look from $40, as is this price cut on Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 Edge at $230.

AstroAI Mini Fridge features:

Select your desired temperature using the easy to read LCD thermostat; This mini fridge chills 6 12oz. (355ml) cans or 8 11 oz. (330ml) cans up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature or warms up to 140°F (60°C).   Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles. NOTE when using the 12V car adapter, the compact fridge should NOT be left connected for a long time when the engine is not running; The convenient carry handle increases the versatility of this fridge when you take it on the go!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AstroAI

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $...
Cyber Monday ugly holiday sweaters from $7: Animals, St...
Gift these Disney toys, collectibles, and more at up to...
Timex’s hybrid smartwatch hits $44 (56% off), mor...
Neewer’s ring lights and tripods on sale from $18 for...
Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser falls to $40 (R...
Apple Watch Series 5 deals start at $299 for Cyber Mond...
Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 Edge tackles the cleanin...
Show More Comments

Related

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
Up to 30%

Today only, score Black Friday deals on best-selling Graco car seats from $88

$88+ Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150

Learn More
Shop now

Google Cyber Monday deals: Nest Mini $19, Nest Hub $50, more from $17

$17+ Learn More
Up to 25%

Anker’s Powerhouse portable battery/generator lineup on sale from $120

From $120 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, smart lock conversion for $30, Anker deals from $24, more

Learn More
32% off

Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $150 for Cyber Monday

From $150 Learn More