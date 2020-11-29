Gift these Disney toys, collectibles, and more at up to 30% off starting at $4

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Disney toys, holiday decor, and gift sets from $4. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Lionel Pixar’s Toy Story Model Train Set for $69.99. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This Toy Story-inspired train takes all of the classic Lionel vibes and throws in some Pixar stylings to bring Buzz and Woody into your holiday decor. The battery-powered locomotive includes several cars and pairs with plenty of track pieces to have it circle the Christmas tree and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other top Disney discounts today:

But if none of today’s discounted Disney gear is catching your eye, be sure to check out its own Cyber Monday sale with up to 30% off toys, shirts, collectibles, and more from $5. Then dive into all of the LEGO Cyber Monday sale with a collection of kits at up to 50% off.

Lionel Pixar’s Toy Story Train features:

Highly detailed, battery-powered general style locomotive with working headlight, authentic train sounds including bell and whistle. Includes the battery-powered locomotive, Buzz Lightyear “Pizza Planet” tender, a gondola with character crate load, highly detailed boxcar with movie scene graphics, 24 curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces, RC Remote Control

