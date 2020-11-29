Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscriptions from $1, today only

-
AmazonMediaKindle
$1+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of top reads from $0.99 on Kindle. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of genres included here, so there’s something for just about everyone. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library with most reads usually fetching around $10 or so, or even more in some cases. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board, with many of the discounted Kindle eBooks even rocking best-seller status, as well. Shop all of the price cuts right here and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, those who are looking to pickup some new print media are in luck, as you’ll be able to save up to 94% on a selection of print magazines, alongside some digital offerings from under $4 per year. With top picks like The New Yorker, Cosmopolitan, Vanity Fair, and more on sale, you’ll want to dive into all the price cuts right here.

Then shop everything in our media guide. ComiXology’s Black Friday sale is still live with a collection of Marvel and DC reads, as well as manga and more at up to 91% off. There’s also a selection of additional magazines if none of the aforementioned reads are going to cut it from $3.50.

The Godfather synopsis:

Mario Puzo’s classic saga of an American crime family that became a global phenomenon—nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read. With its brilliant and brutal portrayal of the Corleone family, The Godfather burned its way into our national consciousness. This unforgettable saga of crime and corruption, passion and loyalty continues to stand the test of time, as the definitive novel of the Mafia underworld.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Kindle

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System drops to $172 ...
Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monda...
Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamon...
Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time...
Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. ...
Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and ar...
Add an AstroAI mini fridge to the home office or game r...
Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 67% off

ComiXology takes up to 67% off Spider-Man, Avatar The Last Airbender, more from $1

$1+ Learn More
75% off

DiscountMags Black Friday blowout from $3.50/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, more

$3.50+ Learn More
Reg. $196

Economist magazine 1-year subs now just $45 for Black Friday (Reg. $196) + more

$45 Learn More
Shop now

QNAP Cyber Monday deals take up to $180 off select NAS from $159

$159+ Learn More
Shop now

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System drops to $172 (Save 25%), more routers from $90

$90+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Save 54%

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $125.50 (Save 54%)

$125.50 Learn More
65% off

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

From $19 Learn More