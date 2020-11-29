Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscriptions from $1, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of top reads from $0.99 on Kindle. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of genres included here, so there’s something for just about everyone. Everything will become a permanent addition to your digital library with most reads usually fetching around $10 or so, or even more in some cases. Everything carries 4+ star ratings across the board, with many of the discounted Kindle eBooks even rocking best-seller status, as well. Shop all of the price cuts right here and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, those who are looking to pickup some new print media are in luck, as you’ll be able to save up to 94% on a selection of print magazines, alongside some digital offerings from under $4 per year. With top picks like The New Yorker, Cosmopolitan, Vanity Fair, and more on sale, you’ll want to dive into all the price cuts right here.

Then shop everything in our media guide. ComiXology’s Black Friday sale is still live with a collection of Marvel and DC reads, as well as manga and more at up to 91% off. There’s also a selection of additional magazines if none of the aforementioned reads are going to cut it from $3.50.

The Godfather synopsis:

Mario Puzo’s classic saga of an American crime family that became a global phenomenon—nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read. With its brilliant and brutal portrayal of the Corleone family, The Godfather burned its way into our national consciousness. This unforgettable saga of crime and corruption, passion and loyalty continues to stand the test of time, as the definitive novel of the Mafia underworld.

