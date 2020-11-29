Neewer’s ring lights and tripods on sale from $18 for Cyber Monday

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Global_omo (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Neewer Ring Lights and Tripods from $18 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 55W 5500K Dimmable Ring Light at $55.99. Normally $97, today’s deal saves 42% and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. I personally own this ring light and absolutely love it. The variable brightness makes it easy to dial it in perfectly. Plus, the included diffusion layers (both in white and yellow) are perfect for getting the right color balance. It’s simple to set up, and you can even mount your phone or camera in the middle of the light so you look at the right spot when filming. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands and is a #1 best-seller. We’ve got a few more of our favorites below, but be sure to check Amazon out to see all the deals.

More Neewer Ring Light deals:

Are you also looking to pick up a new camera to capture holiday memories? Well, right now, Sony α7/α6000 DSLRs are on sale. There are models for every budget and category, including the entry-level α6000 with two lenses at $848, which is a great way to record Christmas morning.

Neewer Ring LIght features:

Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable

61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube Makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and orange color filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature

A hot shoe adapter is compatible with Most DSLR cameras and a smart phone holder for most smartphones (iPhone 8 Plus/8/X/7/6, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, Huawei, etc. ). Note: the camera and the smartphone in the picture are not include

