Neewer’s ring lights and tripods on sale from $18 for Cyber Monday

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesCyber Monday 2020dslrNeewer
42% off From $18

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Global_omo (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Neewer Ring Lights and Tripods from $18 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 55W 5500K Dimmable Ring Light at $55.99. Normally $97, today’s deal saves 42% and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. I personally own this ring light and absolutely love it. The variable brightness makes it easy to dial it in perfectly. Plus, the included diffusion layers (both in white and yellow) are perfect for getting the right color balance. It’s simple to set up, and you can even mount your phone or camera in the middle of the light so you look at the right spot when filming. Rated 4.7/5 stars from tens of thousands and is a #1 best-seller. We’ve got a few more of our favorites below, but be sure to check Amazon out to see all the deals.

More Neewer Ring Light deals:

Are you also looking to pick up a new camera to capture holiday memories? Well, right now, Sony α7/α6000 DSLRs are on sale. There are models for every budget and category, including the entry-level α6000 with two lenses at $848, which is a great way to record Christmas morning.

Neewer Ring LIght features:

  • Dimmable 18″/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable
  • 61″/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube Makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and orange color filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature
  • A hot shoe adapter is compatible with Most DSLR cameras and a smart phone holder for most smartphones (iPhone 8 Plus/8/X/7/6, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, Huawei, etc. ). Note: the camera and the smartphone in the picture are not include

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Cyber Monday 2020 dslr Neewer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time...
Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. ...
Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and ar...
Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa 4-Ch. Soundbar plunges...
Add an AstroAI mini fridge to the home office or game r...
Pixel 5 drops to just $10 per month as part of this Cyb...
Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $...
Cyber Monday ugly holiday sweaters from $7: Animals, St...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Upgrade your mobile photography kit with ring lights and tripods from $13, today only

From $13 Learn More
30% off

Control Christmas trees, outdoor lights, more with BN-Link smart plugs + switches from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Snow Joe 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower $156, more

Learn More
Save $52

Timex and Fossil watch deals abound at Amazon with pricing as low as $24 (Up to $52 off)

From $24 Learn More
Up to 36% off

Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time lows from $45 (Save up to 36%)

$45+ Learn More
36% off

Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. $70) + more up to 36% off

$45+ Learn More
Up to 30% off

Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and artwork from $7, today only

$7+ Learn More